Holder Beck Capital Management Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Ntv Asset Management Has Increased by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 1,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newfocus Finance Limited Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 20,000 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.24 million shares. Ledyard Bank reported 7,153 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. 58,864 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 0.54% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont reported 14,524 shares stake. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated accumulated 5,166 shares. Strategic Financial Ser reported 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,712 were accumulated by Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 21,800 shares. The New York-based Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connable Office, Michigan-based fund reported 3,026 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vgi Ptnrs Pty Limited holds 17.29% or 95,693 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Limited Liability Com holds 105,025 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 143,993 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings. 11.88 million were accumulated by Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 3.59M shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd holds 29,888 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. 44,915 are held by Rockshelter Capital Limited Liability Company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management accumulated 3.17% or 87,700 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 104,615 shares. Avalon Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 50,000 shares or 5.07% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel invested in 9,090 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Ami Asset invested in 2.78% or 198,164 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clark Mgmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 323,054 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt Com invested 4.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

