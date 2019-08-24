Holder Beacon Financial Group Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Community Bank Has Decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $452,250

Community Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,452 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 9,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 8,097 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 115,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,058 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl's – Benzinga" on August 19, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.