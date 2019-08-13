Holder Bb&T Securities Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; As Fortinet (FTNT) Market Valuation Declined, Contravisory Investment Management Has Upped by $351,920 Its Stake

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 187.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 21,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 32,256 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 11,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $193.05. About 682,201 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8653.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 4,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 4,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 49 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 1.23 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 275,760 shares to 309,388 shares, valued at $20.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Premier Income Tr (NYSE:PPT) by 114,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,885 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Has a Cash Burn Problem – Investorplace.com” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Mess With Canopy Growth Stock Until CGC Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why CGC Stock Needs a Huge Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Projects 10-Cent Hit To Earnings From Canopy Growth Investment – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Does Aurora Cannabis Stock Chart Point to a Mid-Summer Plunge? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,716 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Co accumulated 74,277 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Impact Advisors Ltd owns 6,652 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation invested in 4,043 shares. Iberiabank has 0.78% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1.28M were reported by Capital Rech Glob. Crystal Rock Mngmt holds 10,675 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 223,816 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1,354 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 0.05% or 9,975 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il reported 43,415 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 541,698 shares. Harris Associates Lp reported 2.37M shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of FTNT May 17th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Cloud Extends Integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric to Secure Cloud Migration – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Which Security Stock Could be the Fortinet (FTNT) of 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.