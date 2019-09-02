Holder Baupost Group Boosted Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Dsc Advisors LP Has Cut Stake by $1.28 Million

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63M, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 10,288 were reported by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 110,257 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 1.28 million shares. Artal Grp Incorporated reported 1.87% stake. 37,810 are owned by Putnam Invests Limited Com. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) owns 75 shares. Highline Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 277,183 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 6.42M shares. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership has 24,000 shares. 128,418 are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Art Advsr Ltd Co invested in 6,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 55,195 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 4,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont has 1,865 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.3% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Jpmorgan Chase reported 15.25 million shares. 272,593 are held by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc. Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 40,940 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 17,000 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh reported 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). South State Corp accumulated 80,723 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 16,166 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. Kamunting Street Limited Partnership has invested 1.24% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

