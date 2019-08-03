Holder Baskin Financial Services Has Raised Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,411 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 69,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 14,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,254 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,100 shares to 293,100 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,600 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 92,254 shares.

