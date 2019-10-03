Holder Barton Investment Management Has Raised Grubhub (GRUB) Stake; Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $14.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 39666.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 644,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 646,198 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70 million, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 7.19M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 1.33M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V Us) (NYSE:V) by 2,071 shares to 169,655 shares, valued at $29.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 53,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,359 shares, and cut its stake in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (NYSE:JPM).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 1.74 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gp reported 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Private Ocean Limited Liability reported 2,000 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Comm Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 22,666 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 133 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. National Registered Invest Advisor holds 11,017 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 180,757 shares. Moreover, Cushing Asset Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru has 0.29% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.34M shares. Shell Asset Communication invested in 77,236 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Holderness Invs Co accumulated 28,403 shares.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,550 shares to 89,445 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,123 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

