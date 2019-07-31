Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Raised Stamps Com (STMP) Stake; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Rose, Holder Portolan Capital Management Has Upped Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 37.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 28,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,629 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 76,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 607,739 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 599,331 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Stamps.com (STMP) – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Have Been Cut in Half So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stamps.com +2.5% upgraded on risk/reward improvement – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2019: STMP, TTD, PAGS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 4,979 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 35,226 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 11,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 100 shares. Congress Asset Ma has 31,563 shares. California-based Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Com has invested 0.28% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Voloridge Management Ltd Company owns 43,800 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Aurora Counsel holds 10,445 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. State Street reported 537,464 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 10,184 shares in its portfolio. 21,788 are owned by Trexquant Inv Lp. Scout Invs reported 22,909 shares. Signaturefd Limited holds 0% or 558 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd stated it has 1,270 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity. $222,180 worth of stock was sold by Khechfe Amine on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund declares $0.061 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Releases Findings on the Needs of Caregivers and Employees With Disabilities in the Workplace – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 223,448 shares to 438,167 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 822,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in On Deck Capital Inc..

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M also bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Thursday, February 28. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, February 13.