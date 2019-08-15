Holder Barometer Capital Management Boosted Franco (FNV) Stake; Nelnet (NNI) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Its Stake

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 8,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 28,124 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 36,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 69,506 shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Net $113.9M; 23/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE NELNET STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 09/04/2018 – Nelnet Expands Loan Servicing Offerings To Meet Demands Of Fintech Lenders; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2006-3; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades three tranches in Wachovia Student Loan Trust 2005-1 and 2006-1; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-2; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2015-2

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 252.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 152,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 213,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39M, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 695,530 shares traded or 27.57% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) by 9,100 shares to 31,300 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,500 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fla Mun 2020 Term (BFO) by 62,994 shares to 84,704 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 69,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).