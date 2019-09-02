Holder Bares Capital Management Has Lifted Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined, Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Boosted Position

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 176.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 19,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,801 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 11,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 447,966 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Software Is Transforming The P&C Insurance Industry – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

