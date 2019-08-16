Holder Barclays Plc Boosted Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding; Westwood Management Decreased Its Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Market Valuation Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $320.44. About 990,467 shares traded or 33.15% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 1241.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 211,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 228,060 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 1.06 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Rides on Robust Omni-Channel Strategy – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Calling All Poultry Enthusiasts: Tractor Supply Offering Nationwide Event to Start or Grow Your Flock This Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (Put) (NYSE:PII) by 5,600 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 5.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Investment Serv Ltd Liability accumulated 4,954 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 12,130 shares stake. Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.24% or 4,825 shares. Charter Tru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 9,272 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Benjamin F Edwards has 104 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 854,065 shares. Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 5 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd owns 88,832 shares for 4.56% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Morgan Stanley owns 301,877 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 533,101 shares. Covington Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 10,167 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Formula E: Inside the â€œSilicon Valley of Carsâ€ – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).