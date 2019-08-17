Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Netflix (NFLX) Position; Phocas Financial Has Lowered Its Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Position as Share Value Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.76M market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 597,414 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $83.4M; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131); 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 03/05/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 14/03/2018 – Progenics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 11,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 65,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52 million, up from 53,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Baidu, Netflix and Bank of America – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Stocks to Consider After Their Recent Sell-Offs – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big-budget plans from Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has signed a multi-year deal with television writer-producers, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the names behind HBOâ€™s popular show Game of Thrones – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 36,594 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership accumulated 24,500 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 1.38% or 523 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 13,079 shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 7,093 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jnba Advisors stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Inc holds 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 112,744 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 1,750 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sands Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5.59% or 5.08 million shares in its portfolio. Trb Ltd Partnership holds 3,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,800 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,687 were reported by Private Na.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 12,829 shares to 401,178 shares, valued at $50.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,767 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Business Update – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement with FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. for Automated Bone Scan Index (aBSI) Product in Japan – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progenics: Joining The Tired Ranks Of Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Pdt Prns Lc has invested 0.04% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 196,017 shares. 88,520 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 145,221 shares. Ls Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 2,272 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 28,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,020 are owned by Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co holds 17,101 shares. Boston Lc reported 23,000 shares stake. 1.15 million were accumulated by Phocas Finance. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Teton Advsr owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 1.16M shares. 997,020 are held by Geode Management Ltd Llc. 29,465 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,661 shares to 31,476 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE).