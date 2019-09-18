Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake; Bowen Hanes & Co Has Upped Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Valuation Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $187.2. About 758,415 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Takes the Punches While Rest of Silicon Valley Ducks; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp co-founder says delete Facebook; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s user data scandal raises stakes in privacy debate; 19/04/2018 – Sanjana Hattotuwa: Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Washington Drama Overshadows Again; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 04/05/2018 – FaceAffinity Co-Founder Wayne Rowlands Comments on Facebook Dating Announcement

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 75,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 362,007 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.39 million, up from 286,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.02. About 272,061 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 68,960 shares to 323,866 shares, valued at $37.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,850 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 29,903 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.48% or 3.83 million shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 163,644 shares. Saratoga Rech & Inv Mgmt has invested 3.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Harding Loevner Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3.26 million shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14M shares. Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 35,880 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 395,462 shares. 2.22M were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Trust has 0.71% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,789 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,527 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Comm invested 0.95% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.23% or 300,892 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co accumulated 121,036 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zevenbergen Cap Llc has 596,479 shares for 3.77% of their portfolio. Dragoneer Inv Group Ltd Liability holds 448,465 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 839,307 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj holds 2,785 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp, a Japan-based fund reported 145,464 shares. 1,800 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested in 0.83% or 47,513 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 330,000 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barrett Asset Lc holds 2.28% or 178,753 shares. Colonial Advsrs owns 1,198 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings invested in 356,274 shares. Regent Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 46,556 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 9,591 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Com holds 1.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 59,300 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.