Holder Bank Of The West Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Position; Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding by $4.66 Million

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 12,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 97,372 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 85,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 4.66 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 31/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan expects tough challenge from ‘hungry’ Australia; 12/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY HOLDS 12.1% AS OF APRIL 5; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Monthly Income Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Bitcoin Bust Reminds Morgan Stanley of Nasdaq Crash, But Faster; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. IS PROVIDING FINANCING COMMITMENT FOR ACQUISITION AND WILL LEAD FINANCING; 07/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO GORMAN SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS NO ACQUISITIONS FORESEEN IN ASSET MANAGEMENT IN THE SHORT TERM – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Slimmon agrees and sees opportunity in financials and industrials; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 145,475 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.03M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS SLIPPAGES FOR MARCH QTR WAS 100.43 BLN RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 56.68 BLN RUPEES VS 24.44 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS DIVERGENCE IN GROSS NPA AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 28.50 BLN RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.52 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.29 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust Announce Agreement to Team Together to Offer Residential Mortgages; 04/05/2018 – UBSH SAYS UNION BANK & TRUST PRESIDENT TO BE SENIOR EVP; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BLN; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BLN AS ON JAN 31; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SMA2 OUTSTANDING 87.23 BLN RUPEES

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 28,109 shares to 83,765 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 15,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate stated it has 113,482 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,866 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap reported 31,515 shares. 5,386 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Ltd Llc. Yhb Inv owns 46,686 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 750,089 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 2.58 million shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Security Trust holds 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 401 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 733,288 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Llc holds 501,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 887,945 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.31% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 6,546 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 113,513 shares. 169,927 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Management. Voya Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 69,783 shares. Amg Natl Trust Comml Bank invested in 23,121 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 98,519 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 117,972 shares. Palladium Prtn Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 13,326 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 1,555 shares. Argent Com stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 1.92 million shares. Ota Fincl Grp Inc Inc Lp holds 0.75% or 14,487 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 27,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).

