Holder Bank Of The West Has Lifted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding; Beddow Capital Management Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Upped by $935,600 as Stock Price Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 5.06M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 23,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 243,477 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 220,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 2.62M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 72,040 shares to 57,991 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 101,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,740 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $324,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global A Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13,134 shares to 232,355 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,549 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million.