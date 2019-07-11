Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding; Fairpointe Capital Increased Its Unifirst (UNF) Stake by $612,000

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp (UNF) by 81.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,892 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $189.55. About 49,883 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has declined 7.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 10,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,771 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.34 million, up from 622,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 143,794 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – STEP ENERGY SERVICES LTD STEP.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$15 FROM C$13; 07/05/2018 – RentMoola Announces Launch of Next Generation Pre-Authorized Debit Payments in Partnership with BMO Financial Group; 13/04/2018 – BMO INVESTMENT STRATEGIST BRIAN BELSKI ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS BUSINESS MIX ‘WELL MATCHED’ WITH U.S. ECONOMY; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Net C$1.25B; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. The Ronald D Croatti Trust – 1993 had sold 5,584 shares worth $788,405. On Tuesday, January 29 Croatti Michael A sold $43,637 worth of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) or 323 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Com reported 2,167 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advsrs Inc reported 633,352 shares stake. Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 24,076 are owned by Barclays Public Lc. Bessemer Grp invested in 23,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 39,406 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 1 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 89,783 shares. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 138,465 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech holds 0% or 2,226 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 3,885 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 2,152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

