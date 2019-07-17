Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Raised Western Digital (WDC) Position; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Lathrop Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.97 Million Its Holding

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 34.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.82 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.58M, up from 4.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 11.35 million shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 45,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,934 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 123,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 8.08 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,121 shares to 210,004 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,049 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern invested in 17.72M shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 26,870 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A has 27,719 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 7,075 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Montgomery Inv Management holds 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 19,666 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 269,632 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 8,875 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cetera Advisor Ltd Co owns 10,746 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca invested in 1.03% or 131,341 shares. Stadion Money Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi accumulated 3.21% or 11.28 million shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 25,988 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $112.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 85,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.13% or 301,370 shares. Btim invested in 17,855 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ironwood Ltd Liability reported 203 shares. Conning owns 5,793 shares. Hendley And Incorporated reported 55,395 shares stake. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Exane Derivatives invested in 73,460 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 42,184 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 0% or 55,400 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 265,473 shares. World Asset invested in 22,288 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 485 shares. Saturna Cap Corp holds 0.01% or 6,500 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd accumulated 224,254 shares or 0.06% of the stock.