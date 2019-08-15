Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Upped by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $193.36. About 1.21 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 8.73M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Investment Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 25,605 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 23,921 shares in its portfolio. Montana-based Da Davidson And Com has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Illinois-based Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1.05M are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning owns 25,198 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt reported 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Town Country Bancorporation Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 44,000 shares stake. Dupont Cap Management Corp accumulated 53,147 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 6,515 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office owns 40,862 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

