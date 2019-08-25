Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Increased At&T (T) Position; Rench Wealth Management Upped Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $321,382

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 77,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 66,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway by 3,388 shares to 14,270 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 2,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,589 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hourglass Ltd invested 2.6% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.7% stake. Tortoise Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Community National Bank Of Raymore reported 597,574 shares. Advisory invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). West Coast Llc reported 10,369 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability stated it has 19,873 shares. Noesis Mangement has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,210 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Personal has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Motco accumulated 151,780 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Professional Advisory has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Parthenon Limited Com reported 23,663 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood & White has 0.78% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 76,273 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.