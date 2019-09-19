Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding; As New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Valuation Rose, Holder Shikiar Asset Management Decreased Holding

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 13,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 52,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 272,895 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) by 49.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 125,815 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 251,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 59,160 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 28/03/2018 – New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Palm Beach Post & Palm Beach Daily News For $49.25 Million; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,831 shares to 13,309 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 4,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,305 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Keating Inv Counselors Inc holds 3.17% or 269,614 shares in its portfolio. 1.21 million are owned by Int Investors. holds 1,232 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,625 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 9,105 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wellington Shields Capital Llc stated it has 39,013 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The stated it has 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10,474 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.18% or 56,696 shares. 1.46 million are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Bowen Hanes And has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 62,980 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 7,621 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 20,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc Ser A 6.75 by 14,050 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

