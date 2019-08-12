Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Upped Regions Financial New (RF) Holding; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Lowered Stake by $403,465

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 30,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 119,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 88,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 3.07M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 33,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 35,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $149.59. About 706,887 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,620 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 39,462 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 23,000 shares. 59,380 are owned by Trillium Asset Limited Company. Westwood Group Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 22,514 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1.29M shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 17.31 million shares. Da Davidson And holds 82,614 shares. Capital Intll Limited Ca has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 211,568 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,583 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs invested in 53,972 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 2,585 shares stake. Glaxis Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,125 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 113.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory reported 2,612 shares stake. Pinnacle Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.17% or 152,484 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Forest Hill Lc reported 1.89% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Group One Trading LP reported 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 31,823 were accumulated by Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 600,133 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has 145,190 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Basswood Capital holds 2.96% or 3.23 million shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0% or 306 shares in its portfolio. Rowland Co Investment Counsel Adv has 16,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase accumulated 918,758 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).