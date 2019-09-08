Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Raised Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined While Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Its Holding

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 37.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 52,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 38,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.91M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,162 shares to 21,007 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 42,375 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,124 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca reported 1.31% stake. Florida-based Sabal has invested 2.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation holds 139,547 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Provise Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stanley holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 73,154 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Port Management Lc has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horan Capital has 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,541 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks owns 1.01M shares. The California-based Lourd Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 0% or 1.87M shares. Centurylink holds 1.48% or 67,025 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 4.44M shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Inv Advsr stated it has 0.91% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Becker Capital Incorporated accumulated 5,105 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Gp Inc Inc reported 446,981 shares stake. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru Com has invested 0.48% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0.08% or 179,551 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd holds 0.23% or 30,740 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 266,217 shares. Vigilant Capital Llc stated it has 2,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company holds 15,765 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Old Point Tru And Fin N A holds 0.48% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 11,428 shares. 352,236 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 124,180 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.