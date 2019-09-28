Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Chemical Financial (CHFC) Shareholder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $4.06 Million

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 99,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.54 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 131.62% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs & Comm Ca stated it has 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ithaka Gru Ltd Liability owns 3,000 shares. Retirement Planning Gp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,349 shares. Mcdaniel Terry reported 214,197 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Westover Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 20,000 shares. Granite Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 16,629 shares. Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,640 shares. Bancorp Of The West, California-based fund reported 25,994 shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati Finance Corporation has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sol Management, Maryland-based fund reported 21,058 shares. Old Point And Financial Ser N A reported 67,498 shares stake. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability accumulated 54,124 shares or 0.46% of the stock. The Missouri-based Cortland Associate Mo has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nonprofit led by former P&G executive opens Greater Cincinnati tool library – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CEO of coffee firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investing: The High Dividend Yield Strategy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 4, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chemical Financial Beaten Up As Investors Flee From Banks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chemical Financial Corporation’s (CHFC) CEO David Provost on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Detroit’s Cobo Center becomes TCF Center – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Important Investments Advisors Can Make in Their Firm – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. 10,100 Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares with value of $395,789 were bought by TORGOW GARY. The insider Provost David T bought $395,789. The insider KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205.