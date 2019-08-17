Holder Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Telus (TU) Stake; Cortland Advisers Has Cut Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by $22.51 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 40,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 130,939 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 90,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 366,256 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 12,320 shares to 98,505 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,297 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Liability owns 466,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 561,056 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 381,300 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 259,586 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 0.33% or 45,730 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Llc reported 89 shares. Washington Savings Bank invested in 0.67% or 211,422 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp owns 164,188 shares. West Oak invested in 161 shares or 0% of the stock. 31,979 were reported by Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 957,835 shares. Fil holds 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 191,065 shares. Sei Invs has 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).