Holder Aviva Plc Upped Coresite Rlty (COR) Holding; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 96,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 818,517 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.60 million, up from 722,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.39. About 90,241 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 53,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 8.81 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 11/05/2018 – Dimensional Advisors Adds Aptiv, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 28,110 shares to 258,883 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,528 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1,818 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Dorsey & Whitney Lc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). American Intl Gp has invested 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 42,633 shares. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Monarch Partners Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 3,130 shares. 25,563 are held by Voya Management Limited Liability. 14,459 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0% or 14,445 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 109 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 46,692 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 70,593 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Security Research And Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 653,520 shares. Sei Invests invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

