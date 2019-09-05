Holder Aviva Plc Boosted Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Tanaka Capital Management Has Cut Its Tesla Motors (TSLA) Stake by $661,230 as Valuation Rose

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $8.9 during the last trading session, reaching $229.58. About 7.24 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln; 07/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Factory Safety: Fact-Finding Journalism Or Propaganda?; 11/04/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 23/03/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Crash involving #Tesla on Hwy 101 in Mountain View; major backup on SB 101; 22/05/2018 – SNAP INC SAYS STUART BOWERS WILL BE LEAVING SNAP ON FRIDAY, MAY 25, TO JOIN TESLA AS A LEADER ON THEIR AUTOPILOT ENGINEERING TEAM; 16/05/2018 – KIDMAN RESOURCES LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH TESLA, INC. TO SUPPLY LITHIUM HYDROXIDE; 05/05/2018 – Tesla’s Numbers Are Even More Dramatic Than its CEO — Heard on the Street; 01/04/2018 – NTSB ‘Unhappy’ With Tesla Over Crash Disclosures; 10/04/2018 – BP: TESLA BATTERY AT WIND FARM WILL HELP MANAGE INTERMITTENCY; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla to undergo management reorganization as CEO Elon Musk aims to flatten structure – Dow Jones, citing memo

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 40,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 286,246 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.94M, up from 245,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 3.19 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 57,011 shares to 86,390 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 35,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,140 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability owns 2,272 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,858 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc holds 79,000 shares. Utd Fire Grp Inc holds 5,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 33,517 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,623 shares stake. 5,736 were reported by Tortoise Cap Advisors Lc. World Asset Mgmt invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 743 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 21,932 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0.1% or 260,427 shares. Covington Invest Advisors has invested 1.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pnc Group has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation owns 5,868 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt has 1,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 2,154 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Grp owns 10,473 shares. 120 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company. Telemus Cap holds 2,189 shares. 150 are owned by Kemnay Advisory. Zevenbergen Cap Limited Co accumulated 4.12% or 414,789 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 0.07% or 28,430 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 17,100 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management invested in 12 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs reported 4 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.