Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Increased Lennar (LEN) Position; As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Share Price Declined, Narwhal Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $353,881

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 6,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 46,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 39,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 1.47M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 15/03/2018 – Maxim Power 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.23; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.61M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset has 0.16% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 39,297 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia stated it has 21,888 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 37.86 million shares. Shelton Capital has 0.1% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1,353 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Lc has 0.37% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 27,500 shares stake. Narwhal reported 46,182 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Bp Public Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 30,000 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 415,649 are owned by Principal Group. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 40,852 shares. 20,946 were reported by Blair William And Communications Il.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares to 27,080 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 27,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,275 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

