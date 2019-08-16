Holder Autus Asset Management Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Position; American National Bank Lifted Its American Express Co Com (AXP) Stake

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,586 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 20,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $288.16. About 949,509 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers

American National Bank increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 51,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 44,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $124.17. About 972,141 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Global Invsts holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.55 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.42% or 10,392 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt owns 26,868 shares. 1,587 are owned by Bangor Commercial Bank. Florida-based Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has invested 1.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny owns 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,544 shares. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 26,586 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Llc holds 5,271 shares. Invesco has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fayez Sarofim Com stated it has 1,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,658 were reported by Bbva Compass Bank. Farmers National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 13,100 shares. The Tennessee-based Aldebaran has invested 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 4,948 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,948 shares to 64,456 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,215 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,803 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass has 7,281 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 336,425 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 34,908 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 9,365 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp accumulated 0.02% or 42,890 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough has 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,102 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 2.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.29% or 3.78 million shares. Profund Advisors Limited Company holds 0.1% or 18,636 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 98,660 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 4,305 were accumulated by Steinberg Global Asset. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.17% or 34,449 shares in its portfolio.