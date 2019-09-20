Holder Atria Investments Has Raised Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stake; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Malaga Cove Capital Lifted Its Holding

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 13,027 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 10,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $156.35. About 270,253 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,835 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $936,000, up from 2,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.53M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.