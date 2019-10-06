Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding Held by Dubuque Bank & Trust Company

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 25,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.64M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $127.05. About 1.41 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 1583.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.57. About 785,812 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,983 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $155.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 75,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21M shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alta Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 245,052 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd reported 146,045 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 2.24% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 38,071 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.45% or 4.03 million shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 482,763 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 4.59 million shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% or 12,217 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 30,616 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 22,821 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New CEO at Zoetis effective January 1, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 174,929 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 26,003 were accumulated by Prentiss Smith & Commerce. Paloma Prtn Mngmt owns 3,110 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 6,065 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank has invested 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wills Fincl holds 0.78% or 5,852 shares. Hhr Asset Management Ltd reported 253,342 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,000 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Premier Asset Mngmt Llc holds 32,175 shares. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,000 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.26% or 6,104 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corporation has 49,182 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The Funded: 2 new unicorns, over $550M in funding, in Bay Area at end of week – Silicon Valley Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Gives Investors a Look at Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – The Motley Fool” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.