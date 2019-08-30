Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Capital Southwest (CSWC) Holding as Market Value Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 91,713 shares traded or 16.89% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 2,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 238,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 236,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 2.46M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Southwest Provides a $10 Million Split Lien Term Loan to Refinance Rock Hill Capital’s Ace Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Capital Southwest Supports Atlantic Street Capital’s Partnership with OrthoBethesda – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility by $25 Million to $295 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 1,000 shares. Texas-based Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Confluence Mgmt Ltd holds 115,506 shares. 43,835 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 634,902 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 11,586 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 28,794 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moab Capital Prns Lc holds 977,124 shares or 4.87% of its portfolio. Punch And Associate Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 2.69% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Northern Trust reported 52,289 shares. Hilltop Inc owns 61,100 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 199,095 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 19,212 shares to 48,491 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,198 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management holds 0.14% or 2,105 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Argent Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Veritas Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 3,200 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn holds 73,079 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acr Alpine Research Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.6% or 114.92M shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 182,606 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 140,600 shares. Interactive Advsrs holds 100 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt reported 128,974 shares. 102,000 are held by Barbara Oil. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Com holds 28,428 shares. Green Valley Ltd invested 4.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M Kraus has 3.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 44,459 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 42,964 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.