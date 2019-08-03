Holder Assetmark Lifted Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding; Osterweis Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) by $6.44 Million as Share Price Rose

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 259.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 70,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 98,155 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 27,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 67,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 304,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.32 million, down from 372,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL TO TRANSFORM CARE IN SMA AND EXPAND POSITION AS A GENE THERAPY AND NEUROSCIENCE LEADER; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS HIS FEBRUARY RESIGNATION FROM NOVARTIS ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ RELATED TO COHEN CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta® for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 11/05/2018 – FDA expands use of Novartis MS drug to pediatric patients; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Chief Digital Officer Bertrand Bodson Appointed to Executive Committee; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – ASSUMING MID 2018 COMPLETION, ACQUISITION IMPACT WOULD BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE TO CORE OPERATING INCOME IN 2018 AND 2019

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,719 shares to 10,138 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Pac (IPAC) by 319,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 8,754 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5.40 million shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability reported 4.30 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.07% or 12,400 shares. Kames Cap Public has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has 16,627 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Washington holds 0.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 199,974 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 2.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 8,677 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 415,396 shares. First Interstate National Bank owns 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,222 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd invested in 0.8% or 15,164 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,770 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 1.75% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 109,882 shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 42.63 million shares to 89.42 million shares, valued at $89.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88B for 18.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

