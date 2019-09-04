Holder Aspiriant Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Agco (AGCO) Holder Fairpointe Capital Cut Its Position by $23.77 Million

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 4.99M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corporation (AGCO) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 344,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 829,731 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.71M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Agco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 91,323 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO)

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA) by 975,679 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $50.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 68,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corn futures, ag stocks plunge following bearish USDA report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $60.06 million for 21.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 7,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 156,423 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 5,265 shares. Alps accumulated 11,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg reported 3,550 shares. Sarasin Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 175,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 198,526 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 13,263 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability owns 187,631 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,244 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 119,187 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 2.01M shares. Magnetar Fincl reported 0.02% stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,543 shares to 103,175 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade War Updates, CSCO Preview & Time to Buy RH Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.