Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Lifted Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 56,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.34 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 504,036 shares traded or 4.98% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,400 shares to 22,724 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 14,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 65,524 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $113.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 57,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,887 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

