Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Holding; Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Valuation Declined While Stonehill Capital Management Raised Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 31.24M shares traded or 11.39% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 532,205 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 190,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).