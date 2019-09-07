Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; As Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Share Value Rose, Holder Horrell Capital Management Trimmed by $750,000 Its Holding

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 11.91M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Corporation – Managers’ transactions; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 31/05/2018 – Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Sanjay Goel Takes Up Position From 1 April 2018; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES, NOKIA CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF SOLIDIUM’S EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 BLN

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $392.41 million for 17.89 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nokia (NOK) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the first quarter 2019 in NOK – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Better Execution Needed to Move NOK Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,944 shares to 16,692 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,107 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, M&T Comml Bank Corp has 0.16% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,828 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 5,736 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Advsr has 1,499 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 11,104 are held by Bowen Hanes And. Bahl And Gaynor reported 1.98M shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 53,906 shares. Illinois-based Hartline Inv Corp has invested 0.54% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Burney reported 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Valley National Advisers reported 9,492 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.29% stake. 117,649 were reported by Diversified Tru. Daiwa Gru holds 0.06% or 79,887 shares in its portfolio.