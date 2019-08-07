Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Lifted Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Profund Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $156.15. About 118,149 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 212,921 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.45M, down from 214,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $182.24. About 632,604 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 3 shares to 423 shares, valued at $127.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,107 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot has 23,009 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Baltimore invested in 1.72% or 65,139 shares. 16,540 are owned by First Republic Investment Management Inc. 41,985 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co. Assetmark Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 288 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 71,445 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 170,307 shares stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 120 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). West Oak Limited Com holds 0.3% or 3,190 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Company owns 155,265 shares. Orrstown Financial invested 0.23% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Axa reported 108,237 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.49% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 13,819 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,594 shares to 13,747 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

