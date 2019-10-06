Holder Aristeia Capital Increased Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $394,200 Its Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 189,638 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, up from 184,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 84,449 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00 million, up from 80,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 844,328 shares traded or 62.22% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.02 million shares to 56,200 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tronox Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 276,168 shares stake. British Columbia Inv reported 7,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Invsts Lc has invested 0.61% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 4,709 are held by Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Incorporated. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 8,898 shares. 1,834 are owned by Next Group Inc Inc Inc. 130,116 were reported by Nuveen Asset Limited Company. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.04% or 163,203 shares in its portfolio. 1.05 million are owned by Victory Mgmt. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 4,627 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 8 shares. 577,317 are held by Franklin Resource.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M on Monday, September 16. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.34% or 38,691 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assocs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,292 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr invested in 0.01% or 161 shares. Auxier Asset holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 28,650 shares. Menlo Lc has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cutter & Communication Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 2,823 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 40,991 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 30,547 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 11,890 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 1.01% or 25,190 shares. Guardian Inv holds 1.97% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 31,116 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,648 shares. Sageworth Trust invested 0.97% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Delphi Management Ma invested 0.91% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 85,167 shares.