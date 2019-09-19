Holder Ariel Investments Boosted Masco (MAS) Holding; Foresite Capital Management Ii Position In Insmed (INSM) Was Raised

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.05 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 528,797 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 126,673 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 5,303 shares to 661,381 shares, valued at $80.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 4,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,227 shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,815 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 11,250 shares stake. Smithfield Tru invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn stated it has 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). South Street Ltd Liability has 6,500 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 38,314 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 11,593 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 474,832 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.4% or 1.12M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Axa invested in 489,757 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 42,658 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

