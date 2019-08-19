Holder Argent Trust Company Has Upped Chevron (CVX) Position; Holder Orleans Capital Management Raised Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 21,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 14,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 2.70M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 2,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 120,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89M, up from 118,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 13,304 shares to 31,006 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 10,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,349 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Fueling Up; Earnings Overflowing – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Mngmt reported 13,190 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 221,508 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Kahn Brothers Group De has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,148 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security reported 19,783 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 702,363 shares. Arrow has 1.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Connors Investor Ser reported 1.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hbk Invests Lp accumulated 3,096 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Lc reported 20,976 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 1.01% or 4.56 million shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.2% or 134,395 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl Corp has 1.55% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 452,540 shares. Mount Lucas Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 96,060 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 4,850 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 0.08% or 7,567 shares in its portfolio. Encompass Capital Advsrs Limited Company reported 221,250 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.02% or 42,806 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa, a France-based fund reported 168,129 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2.98M shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 33,894 shares. Wellington Shields Company Limited Liability Company invested in 3,562 shares. 16,575 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc. Girard Prtn holds 0.25% or 16,112 shares. Cls Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).