Holder Argent Trust Company Has Increased International Business Machines (IBM) Stake; Lennar (LEN) Holding Lifted by Lodge Hill Capital Llc

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 35,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 31,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 1.34 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,605 shares to 8,998 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,758 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4.92M shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 1.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability holds 8,165 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Weik Cap Mgmt reported 2,355 shares. Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 474,547 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Dt Invest Prns Ltd Co reported 0.57% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Federated Invsts Pa reported 88,312 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs Incorporated has 49,416 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 56,397 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate reported 6,954 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0.2% or 48,665 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 2,567 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,617 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Single-and-Multifamily Homebuilders – Washington – New York Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.