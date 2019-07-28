Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Bvf Has Lifted Its Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Position by $2.82 Million; Stock Price Declined

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 235,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 57,297 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.32M shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $83.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vbi Vaccines Inc by 494,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72M shares, and cut its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concert Pharma secures $50M stock sales agreement – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regardless Of The Imminent PTAB Ruling, Concert Still Needs To Deal With Incyte’s ‘335 Patent – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Concert Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

