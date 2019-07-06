Holder Aqr Capital Management Has Raised Bancorp Del (TBBK) Position; Ls Investment Advisors Lowered Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position by $635,336

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 74,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 433,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 358,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 84,840 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,274 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, down from 126,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 6.48M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) by 11,552 shares to 107,732 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 7,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60B for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer Janachowski Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cls Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,643 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 486,664 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris Ca has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charles Schwab Advisory holds 3.22M shares. Amp Capital reported 0.77% stake. 326,606 were accumulated by Country Trust Savings Bank. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 270,119 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Limited Ca holds 23,150 shares. Portland Ltd Llc owns 13,808 shares. Glovista Llc accumulated 0.14% or 4,437 shares. 131,800 were accumulated by Uss Mngmt. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.50 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20.06 million shares. Fairfield Bush reported 7,664 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 4.33 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 168,751 shares. 1.47 million are held by Rutabaga Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ma. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited reported 52,075 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.01% or 806,606 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Trust holds 1,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 851,938 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.3% or 919,723 shares. Swiss Bank reported 92,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street reported 1.21M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 19,713 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 42,700 shares. Missouri-based Century has invested 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 18,695 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 206,829 shares to 443,784 shares, valued at $50.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 13,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,931 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).