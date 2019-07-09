Holder Appleton Partners Has Upped Apple Com (AAPL) Stake; Capital Research Global Investors Cut Its Hologic (HOLX) Position by $166.38 Million; Market Value Declined

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,872 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.71 million, up from 142,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $200.65. About 15.73M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438.43 million, down from 12.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 1.01 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 977,623 shares to 5.27 million shares, valued at $500.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 83,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $163.51M for 19.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5,105 shares to 17,381 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 11,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,729 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG).

