Holder Ancora Advisors Raised Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB) Position; Daiwa Securities Group Holds Holding in Baidu (BIDU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 14,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 59,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, up from 45,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.87. About 1.33 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 3,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 63,621 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, up from 59,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 1.63M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 32,267 shares to 47,558 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Inter Income Tr (NYSE:MIN) by 465,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 408,393 shares stake. Lsv Asset Management reported 3.93M shares stake. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com has 20,307 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 1,680 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 2.13 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.36% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.15M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 312,151 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Lc. Dt Invest stated it has 48,642 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 369,813 shares. Spc Fin holds 4,150 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 2.61 million shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 338,199 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 1.23% stake.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Friday, August 23.