Holder Anchorage Capital Group Raised Pg&E (PCG) Holding; Holder Tudor Investment Et Al Raised Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Position

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 23.44M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 10.74M shares traded or 30.34% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 23,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 89,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 65,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 1.94 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 181,210 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchorage Cap Grp Ltd invested in 14.9% or 23.44M shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.19% or 2.70M shares. Citigroup Inc owns 955,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Howe And Rusling accumulated 300 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity holds 87,590 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advisors LP invested in 4.18% or 150,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd accumulated 71,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 456,815 shares. The France-based Tobam has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amp Cap Investors holds 504,453 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 105 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Competing PG&E bankruptcy reorg plan worth up to $30B – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Latest From PG&E: Executive Overhaul, Judge Halts Dividend Payments – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Corp. (PCG), Edison (EIX) Gain as Newsom Said to Pitch Liquidity Fund – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 43,759 shares to 16,096 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 31,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,828 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. SHIREY TERRY ALAN also sold $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, February 13. $373,977 worth of stock was sold by Smith Jennifer Anne on Monday, January 28. $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K. On Wednesday, February 13 BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 2,172 shares.