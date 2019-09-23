Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lifted Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Holding; Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Its Terex (TEX) Position by $722,300

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 175.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 50,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 79,389 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, up from 28,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.41M market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 558,653 shares traded or 267.04% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM)

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Terex Corporation (TEX) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.37 million, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Terex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 787,267 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $78.29 million activity. SHEEHAN JOHN D had bought 545 shares worth $13,064. BARR KEVIN A had bought 8 shares worth $224 on Tuesday, June 11. Marcato Capital Management LP sold $34.69 million worth of stock or 1.10 million shares.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 7.87 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold TEX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 61.07 million shares or 3.43% less from 63.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Com owns 14,660 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership holds 74,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 0% or 218,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 102,888 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 18,500 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). D E Shaw & Company Inc holds 51,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 4,766 shares. Pzena Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Valley Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 24,515 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc reported 4,165 shares stake.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 84,000 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $19.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 723,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA).