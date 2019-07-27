Holder Amg Funds Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Holding; Litman Gregory Asset Management Lowered Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holding by $365,904

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 1.23 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Declares Dividend of 39c; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

