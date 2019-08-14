Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Boosted Open Text (OTEX) Holding; First Dallas Securities Decreased Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake as Market Value Declined

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 20,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 24,833 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 440.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 259,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 318,477 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 58,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 627,451 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0% or 63,655 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 11,192 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,268 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 37,614 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 3,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hodges Cap Management Inc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Sei Investments Co has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 8,600 shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 332,089 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). 12,413 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt. First Dallas owns 7,550 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd invested in 0.02% or 8,245 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 12,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dean Cap stated it has 0.75% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Encore Wire About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WIRE) – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IBD Launches Investment News Show at Nasdaq MarketSite – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MVB Financial Corp. Announces New Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Superconductor Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 21,944 shares to 29,980 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 22,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Hodges Fund (HDPMX).