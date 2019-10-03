Holder American Research & Management Lifted Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stake; As Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Shares Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 40,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 508,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.56 million, up from 467,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 361,529 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 17,986 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Series C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18,332 shares to 52,122 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,111 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Private Wealth has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cincinnati Ins Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.33% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Ftb has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 4.24% or 159,610 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Buckingham Asset Llc holds 0.09% or 13,577 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 3,580 shares. Parametric Port Associates holds 550,427 shares. 5,056 are held by Leuthold Grp Lc. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 35,485 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel owns 40,250 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.03% or 10,818 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Delaware reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 45 insider buys, and 0 sales for $139,952 activity. Shares for $5,339 were bought by TASMAN NORMAN on Thursday, September 19. Bickel Paul J III bought $3,922 worth of stock or 113 shares. Brown J McCauley also bought $1,166 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. Herde Carl G had bought 63 shares worth $2,164 on Tuesday, April 30. 93 shares were bought by Heitzman Donna L, worth $3,215 on Friday, June 21. Priebe Stephen M bought $6,242 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Thursday, September 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,700 were accumulated by Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley reported 47,485 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 52,650 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 9,200 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 293,341 shares stake. Stifel Corporation holds 144,561 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 9,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,777 shares. Blair William Il holds 0% or 6,223 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 18,300 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 511,399 shares in its portfolio.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $334.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares to 36,661 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 47,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (MAKE).