Holder American National Bank Lifted Bunge LTD (BG) Holding; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Johnston Asset Management Decreased Stake by $643,320

American National Bank increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 18,255 shares as the company's stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 52,350 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 34,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 307,013 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp analyzed 8,935 shares as the company's stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,297 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 367,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $34.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 912,486 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 21,425 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,481 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 6.60M shares to 21.13M shares, valued at $242.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

